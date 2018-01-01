By DAVID KWALIMWA

More by this Author

Victor Wanyama asserts he is “excited and relaxed” ahead of his possible return to competitive action after a five-month injury lay-off.

Wanyama’s English team Tottenham Hotspur announced on Friday the midfielder was finally available for selection ahead of Tuesday’s league assignment at Swansea City.

Wanyama, the Harambee Stars captain last appeared for Tottenham on August 20, when he ended up on the losing end of a 2-1 scoreline in a league match at Wembley.

Since then, the 26-year old has been nursing a long term knee injury with the help of club doctors and specialists at his London home.

The player twisted his left knee during the team’s tour of the USA in July, a development that left him with a damaged cartilage which also forced him to sit out of international assignments.

RELAXED

“I now feel completely okay, the pain is gone,” he said on Sunday.

“I am excited to be back, playing is one of the things I really enjoy. Importantly, I am also relaxed. If the manager selects me (against Swansea) I will be ready for the assignment.”

On his part, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said that the five month spell on the sidelines has been ‘tough’ for Wanyama.

The ex-Argentina international also welcomed the Kenyan powerhouse midfielder, underlining his presence will increase competition for places ahead of a busy schedule in the coming days.

Besides the Swansea game, Tottenham will also host a vastly improved West Ham at Wembley on Thursday, then return to the pitch for another assignment against AFC Wimbledon in the FA Cup at the same venue on Sunday.

COMPETITION

“Victor is going to be ready and now there is a lot of competition in the squad,” Pochettino told the club’s official website. “Now only (Belgian defender) Toby (Alderweild) is out (injured). It is great for the team to be available at strength in such a busy schedule.

“Victor was involved in the last game and now we have a lot of players who can be involved and we’ll see. The good news is that he’s training and available for selection.

“He’s always smiling when he’s involved but when’s he is not involved or he’s injured, like any player, he’s not happy.

“It’s been tough for him but that’s football and it happens. You have to be strong.”

POPULAR PLAYER

And perhaps in a bid to spice up the return of the popular player, who is commonly referred to as “Big Vic”, Tottenham also uploaded photos of the normally bubbly Wanyama challenging for the ball alongside his teammates in training, while flying in tackles in his customary style.