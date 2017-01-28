By AFP

Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney has revealed he wants to go into management when he hangs up his boots.

The 31-year-old, who recently became United's record goalscorer, has made more than enough money to retire and spend the rest of his life relaxing, but the England captain loves the sport too much to walk away.

"My whole life has been around football, and the minute I finish playing I would like to try and stay in the game and hopefully get the opportunity to manage," Rooney told the BBC on Friday.

"I think when you get a bit older you start to think a bit more about the game and it's something I'd love to do.

"Players who are playing in this generation do have enough money to not have to go into management, so the ones who want to do it will be successful."

Rooney surpassed Bobby Charlton's record United tally of 249 goals with his stunning free-kick that grabbed United a late 1-1 Premier League draw at Stoke on Saturday.

But after 15 years of top-flight football and 250 goals for United, Rooney admitted finding the back of the net still provides an unrivalled rush.

Rooney revealed that celebrating a goal is perhaps the sole moment in a match when a player can burst their concentration bubble to appreciate the full impact of the crowd.

"It's an amazing feeling when you score a goal," said Rooney.

"The initial feeling, it's like you're playing football under water and when you score the goal you come up for air. And you can hear the crowd, the atmosphere for that four, five seconds; it's a mad feeling."