We came here to learn, says Cranes star Miya

By ANDREW MWANGUHYA

His sense of assuredness when speaking is so strong he is a complete contrast to a withdrawn - before the media - Farouk Miya of Vipers of early 2016.

You can clearly see what the media education at his current Belgian club, Standard Liege, has done. His posture and delivery when speaking about Uganda’s Nations Cup campaign, the lessons, facing the best, is of an assured speaker, an assured player.

Miya is part of the Cranes team that lost their two opening matches against Ghana and Egypt on their return from a four-decade football wilderness, but knows it does not help to dwell on the painful past.

“We can’t keep looking back,” assures Miya. “We just have to look forward because we can’t change what’s happened. We came here to test ourselves against the best, and to learn. We can’t stop learning on how to apply ourselves in such a high level tournament.”

Uganda play their final match against Mali in Oyem tonight with mainly pride at stake.

But Ugandan players also know it is one more push to show scouts what they have. Miya himself will be hoping to use this match to impress Standard Liege, where he has struggled to get playing time.

“We work as a team and we are all learning together,” he says, “We know all people are watching."

“My club is watching. They are following and we are in constant communication. I’m doing my best to help the team and we are doing our best to win the match.”

Miya will hope to get onto the scoring sheet or help the Cranes at least to a point or the wait for the first goal in 39 years will carry on.