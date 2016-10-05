Wenger 'ideal' for England, but not now - Pires

LONDON

Arsene Wenger would be an "ideal" manager for England but should remain with Arsenal beyond the end of this season, the club's former star Robert Pires told AFP on Wednesday.

Wenger, who recently celebrated his 20th anniversary as Arsenal manager, will be out of contract at the end of the current campaign.

The Frenchman, 66, has been linked with the England manager's job following Sam Allardyce's departure, but Pires hopes he will stay at the Emirates Stadium a little longer.

"The English are thinking about it because they think he'd be the ideal person," Pires, who spent six years with Wenger at Arsenal, told AFP at the Leaders Sport Business Summit in London.

"If they choose Arsene Wenger, knowing he's a good coach, that he speaks very good English and has a good image, he'd be the ideal man.

"I know Arsene a bit. He loves his club and his club is Arsenal. He's built lots of things with this club.

"I know he's getting near the end of his contract. I don't know what will happen, but for me, the best thing would be for him to continue with Arsenal.