Diafra Sakho added to West Ham's striker problems on Tuesday with the news he will miss the English Football League Cup quarter-final with Manchester United on Wednesday because of a hamstring injury.

The 26-year-old Senegalese international — who had only recently returned from a previous injury — became the first Hammers striker to score this campaign when he netted against the same opponents United in Sunday's 1-1 draw in their Premier League clash.

His absence is unwelcome news for manager Slaven Bilic who has seen strikers such as Italy international Simone Zaza fail to impress whilst experienced former England international Andy Carroll and Ghanaian star Andre Ayew have been sidelined through injury.

"The scan (on Sakho's hamstring) will show us how bad the injury is," said Bilic.

"We don't know yet but he definitely won't play tomorrow. If it's one week, two weeks, four weeks, I don't know."

"It's a big blow for us. He showed against Spurs (his first match back) and against Manchester United what he brings to the team. I can only hope it's not going to be long."

Bilic, whose side have made a poor start to the Premier League campaign and are just a point above the relegation places after a third of the season, is reluctant to hurl Carroll straight back into action after the 27-year-old recovered from a knee injury suffered in August.

"We're going to see. If he progresses like he is with no more things he feels, then definitely for Saturday (against Arsenal)," said Bilic.

"Maybe tomorrow, but definitely for Saturday. With him it's day by day," added the former Croatia national coach.