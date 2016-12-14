By GAITANO PESSA

Western Stima coach Henry Omino was full of praise for midfielder Kenneth Muguna after the youngster scooped two top awards during the 2016 Footballer of the Year Awards Gala on Tuesday night.

Muguna, 20, beat a strong opposition to win the Most Valuable Player and Midfielder of the Year awards to walk away with Sh1.6 million cash prize as well as two 43-inch flat screen televisions courtesy of partners LG.

“As Western Stima, we feel privileged to have him in the team. He is a hardworking and disciplined player who always gives 100 percent when selected,” Omino said of the midfielder, who also emerged runners up in the New Player of the Year category.

“We may have missed on a trophy, but his contribution in the team has been immense during our campaign.”

Muguna, who scored four goals for Western Stima in the Kenyan Premier League this term, beat Gor Mahia and Harambee Stars defender Eric Ouma, who had also been nominated in his first season in the top flight, to the Player of the Year award.

Western Stima midfielder Kenneth Muguna poses with the Most Valuable Player trophy during the SportPesa Premier League Awards gala on December 13, 2016 at Safari Park Hotel. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |NATION MEDIA GROUP

Western Stima midfielder Kenneth Muguna poses with the Midfielder of the Year trophy. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO

Western Stima midfielder Kenneth Miguna his mobbed by models after he was named the Most Valuable Player. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO

Tusker duo Humphrey Mieno and David Okello, as well as Ulinzi Stars striker John Mark Makwatta were other players nominated for the coveted award.

Muguna joins Ekaliani Ndolo (Sofapaka 2014) and the only players to win the accolade on their debut season in the top flight.

The Stima ace beat Mathare United’s Whyvonne Isuza and Mieno to win the Midfielder of the Year.

Western Stima midfielder Kenneth Muguna looks on during the SportPesa Premier League Awards gala on December 13, 2016 at Safari Park Hotel. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |NATION MEDIA GROUP

He was also awarded the Player of Month award for August.

Western Stima’s teenage midfielder Kenneth Muguna poses for a photo with the SJAK-SportPesa Premier League Player of the Month trophy for August on September 13, 2016. PHOTO | COURTESY