Western Stima coach Henry Omino has warned Gor Mahia to expect a tough battle when the two sides lock horns in a crunch Kenyan Premier League match at the Nyayo Stadium on Wednesday.

Omino’s Stima are unbeaten in their last three matches and will be out to pile on more misery on the defending champions, who are still reeling from Sunday’s 1-0 loss to Muhoroni Youth in the KPL Top 8 final.

Stima’s impressive run in the second leg saw Omino become the first tactician to win the Coach of the Month awards twice in a season, claiming the gong in July and September.

With his boys firing on all cylinders, Omino said: “They (Gor Mahia) are wounded because they lost the Top 8 trophy. They played well against Muhoroni Youth but couldn’t convert their chances. Now we face them in a different competition. They will come guns blazing but we are prepared... If we get a goal before them, they should prepare for a very hard time.”

“They beat us (1-0) in the first leg and now it’s time for us to reciprocate by beating them in their backyard.”

A deflated Gor are under pressure and can ill-afford to drop further points after leaders Tusker opened a seven-point gap at the summit over the weekend.

DROPPED POINTS

Maligned combative midfielder Collins ‘Gattuso’ Okoth is back in training but is unlikely to be fit for Wednesday’s game.

Lying second on the log on 44 points, K’Ogalo have recorded 11 draws, a record bettered only by Posta Rangers at 14, and will have to be razor sharp in front of goal if they are to claim maximum points.

Under fire coach Marcelo "Ze Maria” Ferreira, who watched in frustration as his side dropped points against Sofapaka (0-0) before Sunday’s meltdown to Muhoroni in the Top 8 final, is aware that anything short of a win will end his title pursuit.

"It is a game like any other. Whether they are on a good run or not does not worry us. We are ready for them. We need victory,” Gor’s assistant coach Tom Ogweno told Daily Nation Sport.

On whether his side were feeling the heat that comes with the title run-in, Ogweno said: “Being seven points behind Tusker has nothing to do with tomorrow’s match. We are going to play without fear and God willing, we will win the match.”

Ogweno also said that he was concerned by lack of cutting edge by his strikers. “We missed several chances against Muhoroni but Kagere (Meddie) and Tuyisenge (Jacques) need to put the disappointment behind them, stay calm and try to convert the chances that come their way.”

Gor winger Ronald Omino, son of coach Omino, will miss the clash with an injury same as Bernard Odhiambo who is nursing a knee injury.