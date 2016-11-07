Why Tusker bagged the league title

By ISAAC SWILA

Tusker’s relentless march for an 11th league title, and the first in four years, materialised on Sunday after they overcame plucky AFC Leopards 1-0 at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.

With their victory, the brewers earned every right to uncork the champagne ahead of the season ending cracker against Gor Mahia this weekend.

Daily Nation examines the factors that contributed to brewers march to glory.

COACH PAUL NKATA

When Tusker’s hierarchy look back, they will perhaps realize that they indirectly owe Nairobi City Stars a big thank you.

The Ugandan was fished by City Stars boss Peter Jabuya to guide the struggling Kawangware outfit in 2015, but hardly had he settled on his job than he bolted to Muhoroni Youth owing to the financial difficulty at the former club.

At the Muhoroni Complex, he made his name guiding the side to a sixth place finish last term after winning 11 matches, drawing an equal number and losing eight to amass 41 points .

With such an impressive run, it didn’t take long before the Ruaraka based giants went for his signature.

Reclaiming the league title from Gor’s stranglehold was his top priority and he has delivered with a bonus to boot having also bagged the GOtv- Shield.

His impressive performance will also be attributed to good recruiting in January, his tactics, and the sober and calm demeanor he exhibited even in the face of exploding pressure. What a coach!

GOR MAHIA’S INCONSISTENCY

Gor, like the Tower of Babel, crumbled fast and furious. They may have made history last term when they claimed the honours without suffering defeat and with a record breaking 78 points, but the heroism seemed to have reached a plateau this season.

The players seemed no longer motivated and this gave room for complacency .The team registered five draws midway through the second leg thus dropping ten vital points.

The knife was further twisted on their back last month when they drew 2-2 with Western Stima at Nyayo National Stadium to let Tusker cart the trophy away.

IMPRESSIVE RECORD ON THE ROAD

The brewers had the best away record in the division chalking up 10 wins, three draws and one loss in the 14 matches.

This record is not challenged by any of the division’s top 16 teams and being good on the road helped their cause.

THE ARRIVAL OF ALLAN WANGA

Love or hate him but the 30-year old Allan Wanga, like the proverbial wine seems to get better with age.

At his every work station, he has formed a knack of not only banging goals but also winning titles.

His arrival at Ruaraka midway through the term immediately changed Tusker’s narrative. His four goals, assists and tricky runs in the final third saw him become the focal point in Tusker’s attack, a role he played with grace.

Not to forget, Tusker’s season double – a league title and the domestic Cup will partly be owed to him having notched the lone goal that handed the brewers the GOtv-Shield after a 23-year agonising wait.

STRONG LEADERSHIP

In James Situma, Osborne Monday, Llyod Wahome and Allan Wanga, Tusker had natural leaders. These were players who are experienced, have the character and endurance needed to go in the marathon race that is a league chase and they lived up to this call.