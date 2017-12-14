By GAITANO PESSA

By VICTOR OTIENO

Harambee Stars on Thursday stormed into the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup final after beating Burundi 1-0 after extra time in a closely fought semi-final match at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

AFC Leopards midfielder Whyvonne Isuza struck the winner in the seventh minute of extra time after the two teams failed to break the deadlock in regular time.

Harambee Stars players celebrate their goal against Burundi during their Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup semi-final match at Moi Stadium in Kisumu on December 14, 2017. PHOTO | VINCENT OPIYO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Stars will now face the winner of Friday's other semi-final match pitting holders Uganda Cranes and the tournament's surprise package Zanzibar Heroes in Sunday's final set for Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Kenya's tactician Paul Put stuck with the back four of Gor Mahia defender and skipper Musa Muhammed, Jockins Atudo, Dennis Sikhayi and Wesley Onguso that has started in all matches in the tournament.

On the other end, Burundian tactician Olivier Niyungekoa opted for a high defence line marshalled by captain Pierre Kwizera with Rachid Hererimana, Tresor Ndikumana and David Tsimirimana providing cover.

Burundi's Pierre Kwizera (left) vies for the ball with Harambee Stars forward Vincent Oburu during their Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup semi-final match at Moi Stadium in Kisumu on December 14, 2017. PHOTO | GAITANO PESSA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

“Our opponents were tough especially in first half but the boys kept on fighting and our persistence paid off with a goal in extra time. We still have a lot to do having in mind that the team we play in the final will also be there by merit," said Put.

Enjoying home support, Star were quick off the blocks in the first half with both George Odhiambo and Vincent Oburu knocking at Burundi’s danger area without success in the first 20 minutes of play. But it is the Burundians who created the better chances in the opening 45 minutes with Laudit Mavugo and former Sofapaka striker Abdoul Razak Fiston troubling the Stars backline.

With five minutes to the breather, the hosts thought they had taken the lead but winger Ovella Ochieng failed to beat Jonathan Nahimana in Burundi's goal much to the disbelief of the fans.

ONGUSO'S THROWN IN

Left-back Onguso’s dangerous ball from a throw ball in Burundi’s penalty box went begging with Stars now searching for a late lead.

Burundi then responded with two dangerous attacks just before the break that put Matasi to task. The first one was a cross from Rachid Hererimana followed by a shot by Fiston Abdoul.

Burundi's Fiston Razak Abdoul (centre) attempts to get past Kenya's Musa Mohammed and Wesley Onguso during their Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup semi-final match at Moi Stadium in Kisumu on December 14, 2017. PHOTO | VINCENT OPIYO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

After the breather, Burundi started brightly with Omar Moussa’s header from captain Pierre Kwizera’s corner missing the target by inches.

This was followed by another attempt by Hererimana who shot directly at Matasi just before the hour mark.

Abdoul’s free kick in the 62nd minute hit the wall while Kwizera had a shot saved by Matasi seconds later as Burundi’s search for the opener intensified.

With Stars looking threatened, the Belgian tactician then summoned Kepha Aswani for Odhiambo in the 66th minute in a bid to add some momentum upfront. Odhiambo left the pitch frustrated with TV replays showing the Gor Mahia man kicking the water bottles as he was ushered into the bench.

Stars then suffered a major blow when skipper Mohammed was replaced by Duncan Otieno in the 74th minute with what looked like a hamstring injury.

But the Leopards man settled well in the backline. Atudo’s header from Onguso’s inviting throw in went wide with six minutes left on the clock while Ovella Ochieng’s close range shot failed to rattle Nahimana in Burundi’s goal after a one-two exchange with Aswani.

Kenya's Wesley Onguso (right) charges past Burundi's Laudit Mavugo during their Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup semi-final match at Moi Stadium in Kisumu on December 14, 2017. PHOTO | VINCENT OPIYO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

ISUZA SCORES

With the two teams heading into extra time after failing to find the target in 90 minutes, Put introduced Ulinzi Stars forward Samuel Onyango for AFC Leopards striker Vincent Oburu in his last attempt to fine tune his misfiring forward line.

Seven minutes into the opening half of the extra time, Isuza planted the ball into the top corner of Nahimana’s left from inside the area with Onyango providing the assist.

Mavugo was then substituted for Cedrick Urasenga by Burundi coach Ningeyukoa in a late bid to force the match into penalties. Moussa’s header then missed the target narrowly with Matasi beaten while Aswani and Onyango also came close in the dying minutes as Stars went out to kill off the match.