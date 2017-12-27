Youngsters who lent colour to 2017 KPL season

By VINCENT OPIYO

Rookies trying to leave a mark in the elite leagues in any sport face various challenges, with only a few if any, standing out.

It was no different for young players in their maiden season in the SportPesa Premier League in 2017 where a few still managed to stand out.

Looking back, the likes Michael Olunga (Tusker), Kennedy Owino (Nakuru AllStars), George Mandela (Muhoroni Youth) and Erick ‘Marcelo’ Ouma (Gor Mahia) shone in the 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016 seasons before opting for greener pastures elsewhere.

Olunga later joined Thika United and Gor Mahia before moving to Europe, China and now in Spain while the rest have moved elsewhere.

Nation Sport takes a look at the top five youngsters that lent colour to the 2017 season:

Nicholas Kipkirui (Zoo Kericho)

Ten goals and six assists in 24 appearances is an enviable statistic for many established players in the league, but this was Kipkirui’s contribution for the new boys.

The former Kipchimchim Secondary student looks like the perfect striker for the club, with his energy upfront helping the Kericho-based side comfortably beat the chop this year.

His link up play and predatory eye for goal attracted Harambee Stars technical bench’s attention, who have handed him two national team caps.

“It wasn’t easy adapting to life in the top flight but together with the entire team, we kept going. I had to believe in my capabilities,” says the 20-year-old, who bagged the New Young Player of the Year award courtesy of Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK).

Zoo Kericho forward Nicholas Kipkurui (right) receives his SJAK/LG Kenyan Premier League Young Player Award from AIPS Africa first vice president Mourad Moutaoukil on December 18, 2017 at National Museum, Nairobi. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Vincent Oburu (AFC Leopards)

Oburu missed action in the first six months due to suspension for double signing. The 20-year-old was involved in a tussle between AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia forcing Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to ban him.

However, since making his debut in a 0-0 draw against Mathare United on June 17, he has displayed raw skills with a promise for a top striker.

He was magnificent in the GOtv Shield final, where he scored the second goal against Kariobangi Sharks to finish top of the scorers’ chart on six goals. He scored three goals and contributed as many assists in 15 league appearances. He also won the 2017 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup with Harambee Stars.

John Oyemba (Kariobangi Sharks)

Short in stature but his presence between the sticks is enviable. Oyemba was their second choice goalkeeper in the National Super League in 2016 before he displaced Malcom Oigo and newly signed Robert Mboya in 2017 in the SPL. He won the league’s Golden Glove after keeping 16 cleansheets.

Elijah Mwanzia (Mathare United)

Mathare United’s difficulties this season are well documented, with the Slum Boys finishing 13th on the 18-team log, after spending the whole season in the relegation zone. But even in the tough circumstances, Mwanzia stood out for the Francis Kimanzi-led side where he scored three goals in 13 appearances.

Clinton Kisiavuki (Nakumatt)

Cementing a place in a team largely made up of experienced players is no mean feat but Kisiavuki never stopped believing. The 21-year-old tenacious midfielder netted three times and dished out five assists in 31 appearances on his debut season.

Sven Yidah (Kariobangi Sharks)

When Sharks signed veteran midfielder Osborne Monday from Tusker in January, little did they did know that Yidah would soon dislodge him. The 19-year-old, roped in from Ligi Ndogo in January 2015, impressed teammates and opponents with his combative nature. He featured in 30 games, scoring a goal and created two assists.