By AFP

More by this Author

ABIDJAN

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha has swapped his international allegiance from England to the Ivory Coast, where he was born, the Ivorian Football Federation (FIF) said on Sunday.

Zaha, 24, was born in Abidjan but appeared in two friendlies for England under former Three Lions' boss Roy Hodgson, making his debut against Sweden in November 2012.

The FIF said Zaha had passed on his decision after several weeks of contact with the player and had personally informed FIF president Augustin Sidy Diallo and 'Elephants' coach Michel Dussuyer of his switch.