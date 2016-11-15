'Ze Maria' bags Fidelity Coach Award

By ISAAC SWILA

More by this Author

Gor Mahia’s tactician Jose 'Ze Maria' Ferreira has bagged the Fidelity Insurance coach award for the month of October.

The Brazilian unanimously won the vote taken by 12 football writers ahead of Tusker's Paul Nkata and Sofapaka's John Baraza.

Ze Maria led the 15-time Kenyan Premier League champions to victories over Mathare United (2-1) and AFC Leopards (2-0), but his drew 2-2 with Western Stima to crown a brilliant run in the month of October with seven points out of a possible nine.

Nkata, who guided the brewers to their first league triumph in four years, also claimed seven points in the same month from Bandari and Sony Sugar victories, in addition to a dour-draw with City Stars.

The third contestant for the October gong John Baraza, registered six points for relegation threatened Sofapaka through victories against AFC Leopards(3-2) and Muhoroni Youth(2-1) ,but was pegged back by a 1-0 away loss to Sony Sugar.

Ze Maria becomes the second foreign tactician to win the award following earlier triumph by former AFC Leopards coach Ivan Minnaert.

“I'm happy to get this award but it's for my players. They have played like champions in the past five matches and for that I dedicate the trophy to them,” Ze Maria said shortly after receiving his award at the team’s training base in Camp Toyoyo on Tuesday.

“We can give a guard of honour to Tusker (in our last match) but we'll show them on the pitch that we are better. I feel sorry for my players for losing the title because of deducted points but we'll start working for next year very early. I want us to start 2017 on a high so as to wrap the title early," the 43 year old added.