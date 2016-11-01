By ISAAC SWILA

Premier League outfit Posta Rangers have parted ways with head coach Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno and his assistant George Maina.

The two were sent packing on Tuesday in the wake of the slim 0-1 defeat to Bandari at the weekend.

The mail men have blown hot and cold this term and Zico seems to have paid the price for the inconsistencies.

From 28 matches, Posta Rangers have recorded eight wins, 15 draws and five loses to occupy position eight in the 16-team table on 39 points, 16 shy of leaders Tusker.

In an interview with Daily Nation Sport, club chairman John Tonui said that the duo “have not been sacked but sent on leave”.

“We have not relieved anybody of duty. They just took leave. They’re our contracted employees but we felt they needed to take leave,” Tonui said.

Queried on the logic of having a coach and his assistant take leave with two crucial matches left, Tonui added: “We just did it in a silent way. It was a way of re-organising ourselves because the performance was going down. We’ll have a meeting to review what to do next year.”

The club boss said that team manager and former international Pascal Ochieng and goalkeeping coach Lawrence Webo will be in charge of the two left matches against Sony Sugar in Awendo this weekend and their season ender on November 19, at the Safaricom Stadium, Kasarani against Ushuru.

Zico took the mantle late last term after parting ways with Sony Sugar. The mail men gave a promising start to life this campaign and were tipped to challenge for the gong but they lost momentum as the race became fierce. Injury to lead talisman Timothy Otieno mid-way through the season also slowed them down.