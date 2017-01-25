Egypt qualify for Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals after victory over Ghana

Wednesday January 25 2017

Egypt's players celebrate Mohamed Salah's goal during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations Group D match between Egypt and Ghana in Port-Gentil, Gabon on January 25, 2017. PHOTO | JUSTIN TALLIS | NATION MEDIA GROUP

By AFP
Egypt qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals Wednesday with a 1-0 victory over Ghana in Port-Gentil.

Roma attacker Mohamed Salah rifled a free-kick into the net on 11 minutes for a win that lifted his team to the top of the final Group D standings, one point ahead of fellow qualifiers Ghana.

Egypt stay in Port-Gentil for a last-eight showdown with Morocco Sunday and Ghana face the Democratic Republic of Congo in Oyem the same day.

On Saturday, Burkina Faso meet Tunisia and Senegal tackle Cameroon in the other quarter-finals.