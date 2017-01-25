Egypt stay in Port-Gentil for a last-eight showdown with Morocco Sunday and Ghana face the Democratic Republic of Congo in Oyem the same day.

Roma attacker Mohamed Salah rifled a free-kick into the net on 11 minutes for a win that lifted his team to the top of the final Group D standings, one point ahead of fellow qualifiers Ghana.

By AFP

Egypt qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals Wednesday with a 1-0 victory over Ghana in Port-Gentil.

