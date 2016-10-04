Michael Olunga strikes as Harambee Stars sink DRC

Olunga slots home from Paul Were pass in the 68th minute.

By NATION REPORTER

Michael Olunga struck a second-half winner as the Kenya put up a spirited fight to stun the highly-fancied Democratic of Congo (DRC) 1-0 in an international friendly at Stade de Martyrs in Kinshasa on Tuesday.

Olunga slotted home after pouncing on a rebound after Paul Were's shot had hit the bar in the 68th minute to give the Harambee Stars, who were without skipper Victor Wanyama, a historic win over the hosts.

David Owino, who skippered Kenya in Wanyama's absence, was paired with Brian Mandela in central defence. Aboud Omar and Jockins Atudo were deployed in fullback positions as coach Stanley Okumbi set up his side in search of his second win since taking over from Bobby Wiliamson.