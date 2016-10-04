Michael Olunga strikes as Harambee Stars sink DRC

Tuesday October 4 2016

Kenya's Michael Olunga during a training session at Utalii College in Nairobi on June 2, 2016. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Olunga slots home from Paul Were pass in the 68th minute.

Kenya were without captain Victor Wanyama.

By NATION REPORTER
Michael Olunga struck a second-half winner as the Kenya put up a spirited fight to stun the highly-fancied Democratic of Congo (DRC) 1-0 in an international friendly at Stade de Martyrs in Kinshasa on Tuesday.

Olunga slotted home after pouncing on a rebound after Paul Were's shot had hit the bar in the 68th minute to give the Harambee Stars, who were without skipper Victor Wanyama, a historic win over the hosts.

David Owino, who skippered Kenya in Wanyama's absence, was paired with Brian Mandela in central defence. Aboud Omar and Jockins Atudo were deployed in fullback positions as coach Stanley Okumbi set up his side in search of his second win since taking over from Bobby Wiliamson.

The DRC's attacking duo of Firmin Mubele and Jonathan Bolingi troubled the Harambee Stars' backline early on before the latter was stretched out injured and replaced by Yannick Bolassie with six minutes the break.