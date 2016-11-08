‘Nation’ series ends at fast and tricky Limuru course

By LARRY NGALA

More by this Author

After criss-crossing Kenya’s golfing regions of Mount Kenya, Machakos, Nyanza, Coast, North and Central Rift, the Nation Golf Challenge finally came to an end with a colourful grand finale at Limuru Country Club at the weekend.

Thanks to the superb organization by the Limuru captain Kevin Muchiri and his team in conjunction with the Nation’s Corporate and Regulatory Affairs events organizer Naomy Ikenye, this year’s grand finale was probably the best in many years.

The Limuru course was as usual in an excellent condition, though some of the visiting players found it tough due to its fast and tricky greens.

It was not, however, as difficult for the locals who dominated the prize list led by lady golfer Anne Wanjama with an amazing score of 44 points.

With such a wonderful course and organization, there is a high possibility of Limuru also staging the Nation Golf Challenge grand finale next year.

“We are very impressed with the excellent facilities especially the golf course, and as a result, we may consider bringing the grand finale to Limuru next year,’’ said NMG’s Human Resources Director David Kiambi who represented CEO Joe Muganda.

Formerly the Nation Classic, the Nation Golf Challenge started in 1996, taking over from the then annual Nation Golf Day which had been running from 1985.

At one time, the Nation Classic had a total of 15 events spread across the country until about four years ago when the events were reduced to seven and only covering the regions where NMG has branches.

Despite the fact that some of the qualifiers were not able to travel to Limuru, this year’s finale still attracted a field of 260 players.

Those did not, however, include all the qualifiers from all the clubs which hosted the six legs in this year’s series.

Only Nanyuki in Mount Kenya region, Kitale in North Rift and Nakuru in Central Rift were represented in the grand finale.

The day started with some light showers but this did not stop the early birds from teeing off as early as 6am.

And for the first time in the history of the Nation Golf Challenge, this year’s series attracted the support of two corporate organizations, Luxury Network and Africabs Platinum.