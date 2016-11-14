By LARRY NGALA

Royal Nairobi Golf Club’s Dilip Shah produced an impressive 42 stableford points at the challenging pas 71 Muthaiga Golf Club’s course to emerge the overall winner during the I&M Bank corporate tournament.

Playing off handicap 19, Shah fired 25 points in the outward nine, which he paired with another 17 points in the back nine to beat his closest challenger and men winner Ken Wamae by four points.

Wamae, who posted 38 points, however, had to beat Sigona’s Vinay Shah on countback during the event that saw Buty Nandu come third on 37 points.

Kennedy Anunda won a four-way countback with 35 points to finish fourth.

In the ladies section, Rose Mambo emerged the lady winner on 35 points, beating home player Meera Shah by three points. Archana Sangar finished third on 31 points.

HIT 306 YARDS DRIVE

Kieni MP Kanini Kega hit 306 yards drive on hole 7 for the Longest Drive honours while Nas Kiengo bagged the ladies prize.

At Kenya Railway Golf Club, Njuguna Nathan beat a field of 120 players to win the annual Morning Team golf tournament sponsored by Morning Team golfers and Nas Cuisine.

He posted 39 points to beat men winner Gachungi Githaiga (38) by one point. Joseph Murungi was second on 37 points, while Fauz Mwanzi beat Samuel Njoroge on countback after tying on 36 points to finish third.