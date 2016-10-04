Baobab course joins PGA stable

The magnificent Baobab golf course at Vipingo Ridge in Kilifi County is now part of the Professional Golfers Association (PGA) stable.

Opened about 10 years ago, Vipingo Ridge Resort which has, among other developments, a golf course designed to international standards, will host the PGA Golf Academy.

The PGA, the oldest professional golfers association and a leading golfing brand and authority, has now partnered with Vipingo Ridge to endorse the Championship Baobab course as East and Central Africa’s sole PGA-approved golfing facility in addition to the Academy, which will offer training to various golfing personalities.

Guy Moran, PGA’s head of Property and Development, said Vipingo Ridge is a facility which can host any event - from the smallest to international. He said he was happy that the course had joined the list of growing PGA affiliates in the world.

“The opening of the Academy means PGA is now present in three continents. We are ready to work together with the directors and officials here to develop a programme which will offer training to various categories of golfing fraternity,” said Moran.

He said Vipingo Ridge was the first PGA-branded facility in Africa and it will help improve the image of the game in the region.

“I have personal played on this course, and I can tell you it compares to any course in the world,” added Moran.

The PGA, founded in 1901, is the first golf professional members organisation representing over 7,500 professionals working in 60 countries.

Moran said all PGA branded facilities benefit from direct use of the PGA brand and its associated brand value.

Vipingo Ridge chairman Alastair Cavenagh said he would like to see Vipingo Ridge become the centre of golfing excellence in the country.