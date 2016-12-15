Busy weekend for golfers

By LARRY NGALA

The Vice Chairman’s Prize and Shirley’s Putter at Vet Lab Sports Club is among the highlight events this weekend as the golfing season concludes with a total of 12 tournaments in various clubs countrywide.

More than 200 players were drawn to play in the Vice Chairman’s (Martin Mbugua) prize this weekend. Those drawn to play include newly-crowned Nyali Open champion and national team player Edwin Mudanyi who last weekend post one over par 214 gross to claim the Nyali Open title.

Also drawn is youngster Leo Zurovac who has been in good form this year. During end of year tournament, high handicapper Vincent Landa carded 38 points to beat Isaac Makokha on countback. The two are not however in the draw for this weekend’s event.

Because of the big field, teeing off is set for 6.52am. Those in the afternoon draw will tee off at 11.16am. The tournament is sponsored by Vet Lab, East African Breweries and friends of the vice chairman.

At Kiambu, over 100 players will be battling it out for a number of prizes in the annual “Wazee hukumbuka’’ golf tournament.

Away in Nyeri, the annual Sana Nagata Trophy will be marking its 35th anniversary with an impressive field of 100 players despite the fact that Nyeri’s neighbouring club of Nanyuki will be host the Friends of Trustee(Major General Peter Waweru) tournament.