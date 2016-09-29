CIC series heads to Nyali Golf and Country Club

Action in this year’s CIC Group-sponsored golf series heads to the coast this weekend for the fourth leg at the par 71 Nyali Golf and Country Club course in Mombasa’s mainland north.

This weekend’s tournament has attracted a field of 150 players drawn from Nyali, Mombasa and Leisure Lodge Golf clubs. They will all be going flat out to try and capture the overall title in addition to other prizes.

Club captain Keli Muindi said the 6,509-yard long course was in its usual top condition and playing slightly easy since the strong wind had not picked up much.

“We have had good rains over the past few weeks and the course is currently in an excellent condition and all set for your best game of golf," said Muindi.

During last week’s club-nite, William Kaguta, one of the leading golfers at the coast, fired an impressive 40 points playing off handicap five, to beat Dinesh Sasan (9) on countback.

The club’s top ranked player Daniel Nduva, now playing off handicap one, is reported to be enjoying tremendous form and is one of the players to watch. He fired 37 points during the club-nite after shooting four over par 75 in the September Mug where Kim Lanxe shot gross 77 for nett 67 to claim the top prize.

LADY TO WATCH

If he plays on Saturday, Lanxe will be among the players to watch and so will be Sasan, Emmanuel Wekesa and Mathew Githinji among others.

The format is stableford off full handicap which favours those in the middle and high handicap bracket.

Meanwhile, vying for the ladies crown will be Joyce Masai who is also riding high at the moment and Terry Odoo among others.

Going for the staff prize will be Joseph Kamiri and Ezekiel Owuor among others.

As usual, CIC will use the event to show-case their latest products and at the same time hunt for potential clients.

Away at the par 72 Thika Sports Club’s course, a huge field of over 200 was listed to play in the annual Kahawa Sukari golf tournament.

This year, the event has attracted a host of sponsors who include Kenagro, Oneway Cleaning Services, Struvil Africa, Eagle Rock Properties and Kahawa Sukari golfers.