The season for Chairman’s and Captain’s Prize golfing activities has a number of events set for various clubs on Friday and Saturday.

Leading the list is the Chairman’s Prize (Fred Njoroge) at the nine-hole Kiambu Golf Club course.

Elected first as the club’s vice captain, vice chairman and eventually the chairman in December 2015, Njoroge, is hosting a big field of 150 players.

Ideally, a nine-hole course should take a maximum of 108 players though these days most of the so called small clubs have found a way of accommodating big entries such as this weekend’s field at Kiambu.

Chairman Njoroge says he will have enough people to marshal the field to make sure that every player not only enjoys a fine round of golf but also finishes on time.

It is a two day event with the first round set for today from 7am followed by the second round tomorrow from 7am.

Besides friends of the chairman, the event has also attracted sponsors such as HF Group, Inooro FM, Superior Hotels, and Britam Insurance.

And among those chasing the Chairman’s Prize include veterans David Ndirangu and Joseph Ndegwa.

There is an interesting four ball of the “Tigers’’ from the slopes of Mount Kenya namely Njeru Njage, David Nyaga, Lawrence Njue and Paul Kaumbutho, who are capable of producing the weekend’s champion.

Staging the Captain’s Prize events will be Muthaiga and Sigona Golf Clubs.

Both events have attracted huge fields with the Sigona one set for tomorrow and Sunday while at Muthaiga club, captain Simon Karo has decided to have his event today and tomorrow.

On the other hand, over 200 players are drawn for the annual Serena Group tournament sponsored by Serena Hotel Nairobi where, besides Limuru members, organisers have invited over 50 guests.

Meanwhile, a big party is on at Vet Lab Sports Club on Friday and Saturday where the club is celebrating its victory in the annual Francombe Shield.

The event, to celebrate the Vet Lab victory dubbed the “Francombe Shield Winners Bash’’, is sponsored by Tusker Cider Premium and has attracted over 250 players.

The Francombe Shield, which was started in 1951, is a ladies inter-club four ball better ball event competed by teams from Muthaiga, Karen, Windsor, Vet Lab, Limuru and Sigona.

This year, Vet Lab won the Shield with a total of 50 points, beating defending champions Sigona by four points.

Sigona tied in second place with Royal Nairobi on 46 points.

The last time Vet Lab won the Shield was three years ago.

Vet Lab lady captain Mary Karano says there will be a variety of entertainment while an array of prizes will be at stake for the winners of the various categories.