Chanelle, 10, stuns ladies in Vet Lab action

By LARRY NGALA

A superior back nine score saw Peter Muiruri claim the overall prize at the Vice Chairman’s (Martin Mbugua) Prize tournament at Vet Lab Sports Club last weekend with 10-year-old Makini School pupil Chanelle Wangari stealing the show by clinching the ladies’ prize.

Wangari, a talented junior star who has won numerous trophy in her young career, carded 37 points to win well ahead of Joyce Wafula on 31 points.

Countback

Playing off handicap 23 for the main prize, Muiruri carded 20 points in the first nine to beat Rishabh Sevak on countback.

This was despite bogeying a number of holes at the back nine where he bagged 19 points for a total of 39 points that were, however, good enough for the overall title.

Sevak posted an impressive 22 points in the outward nine but only managed 17 at the back nine to lose on countback and settle for the men’s first prize.

Countback also decided the second and third places between Eric Mugo and Thomas Gathumbi.

Both posted 37 points with Mugo returning 18 in the back nine against Gathumbi’s 17 points.

In the guests’ section, Fredrick Wagura carded 37 points to win by three points from Roy Bore while the handicap five Steve D’Souza was the best senior on 35 points. Leo Zurovac posted 34 points to clinch the junior title.

At Sigona Golf Club, one of the club’s leading golfers John Ndichu posted an impressive 40 points to win the Christmas Cantanta tournament.

He won by two points from men winner Sanjay Malde on 38 while Adil Suleman also on 38 points beat Sagar Bhatt on countback for the second prize as Ravi Shah and Ronak Malde finished in fourth and fifth places respectively.

The ladies’ title went to Jane Njau who carded 35 points to beat Liz Mbuthia on countback as Rima Patel on 34 points was third. Ndondo Kimemia was the best junior with 35 points and was followed in second place by Karan Patel on 32 points. Emerging the guest was P Wagongu with 36 points.

He won by one point from S. Vuma 35 while Jane Karuku was third with 34 points.

Jitesh Shah and Mayur Shah won the first and second nine with 20 points each.

SANA TROPHY

At Nyeri Golf Club, Stephen Gathara, playing off handicap 28, fired gross 92 for nett 64 to clinch the 35th edition of the annual Sana Nagata trophy.

He beat A.B. Kariuki by four shots. Patrick Karoki third on nett 70 and in fourth was Nderitu Ndebu with 71, just a shot better than Eddie Karumwa.