Changes made to Nyali Open Championship

By LARRY NGALA

Changes have been introduced to this year’s Nyali Open Golf Championship set for next week at Nyali Golf and Country Club in Mombasa.

For a start, the event which is the grand finale of the Kenya Golf Union Golfer of The Year (Goty) series, will be open to golfers playing off handicap 18 and under.

This way, many club members will have an opportunity to participate in one of the most popular amateur golf event in the country.

Nyali Golf and Country Club captain Keli Muindi said on Friday at Karen Country Club that, this year’s event which has so far attracted golfers from across East Africa, will be played over 54-holes.

The competition will start on Friday as opposed to Saturday where players have been subjected to playing 36 holes in one day under a humid condition.

“We would like to see good scores being posted in this year’s tournament," said Muindi.

He, however, said there will be a cut after the first two rounds where it is only the top 70 players who will proceed to the final round on day three on Sunday where the overall winner with the lowest gross score will take home the Nyali Open trophy.

Muindi said Tanzania was sending a strong contingent of 20 players mostly from Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club who will be led by Tanzania Sports Council chairman Dioniz Malinzi.

“I am looking for a field of 150 players, which I am sure, with the new handicap limit, we may get even more,’’ said Muindi.

Last year, the trophy remained at home with the long hitting George Munyao, who is all set to defend his title.

Kenyan players expected to challenge Munyao include South Africa-based Mathew Wahome, who is already in the country to play in this weekend’s Uhuru Shield before travelling to Mombasa for his home event.