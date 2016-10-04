International amateur golfer Daniel Nduvarecovered from two back-to-back bogeys to beat a field of 140 players at the par-71 Nyali Golf and Country Club and take home the overall title in the fourth leg of this year’s CIC Group golf series at the weekend.

The handicap one Nduva who has represented Kenya in many international events three-putted the par five-first hole, missed the green at the second but parred the third and fourth then birdied the fifth and the eighth. He however wound up the nines with a bogey at the ninth for one over par.

“I hit most of the fairways but made few bad putts. The course is currently playing easy,’’ said Nduva who dropped shots at the 16th and 18th against two birdies to level the back nine and the day’s one over par 72 gross.

Taking the men’s title with a fairly good score of 39 points was Rohit Devani who combined 18 and 21 to beat Mohamed Khaku (18, 21) and Jatin Malde also on 18 and 21 on countback.

Taking the ladies title was Truphena Oyaro who took an early lead, having played in the morning. Playing off handicap 25, Oyaro parred both the two short holes at the front nine for 21 points, then birdied the 11th and despite finishing with a double bogey five at the 18th, 19 points for 40 points was good enough to see her sail through to the top of the ladies list ahead of Pauline Gachara (39 points).