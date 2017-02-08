By LARRY NGALA

Long-hitting Dismas Indiza tied for the first place with home pro Mathew Omondi in the second leg of the race to the Barclays Kenya Open at the par 72 Vet Lab Sports Club course on Tuesday.

The Mumias-based Indiza shot one under par 71 for a total of 218 to tie on aggregate with Omondi who closed the day on level par having carded 72 and 75. Indiza posted 72 and 75 in the first two rounds on Monday.

“The course is so long while the greens are so tricky and very easy for one to drop a shot," said Indiza, who made five birdies during the day against four bogeyed holes.

The Mumias man is not, however, worried much about qualifying for this year’s Barclays Kenya Open as he is among the three Kenyans who made the cut at last year’s Open at Karen.

Finishing a shot behind the two pros was one of the country’s top amateurs Edwin Mudanyi, who shot three over par 75 in the third round to finish with a total of 219 while Windsor’s Riz Charania, who won the first leg of the three events series at Sigona, was next on 221, also after a 75 in the third.

Another Kenya Open qualifier, Simon Ngige, carded 222 to finish a shot better than Greg Snow who ended the event with a 78 for 223.

The third leg of the series will take place at Muthaiga which is the venue for this year’s Open. The top 18 players in the three-events Order of Merit will join the four Open qualifiers who include South Africa-based Stefan Andersen.

FINAL LEADER BOARD