By LARRY NGALA

This year’s Nation Media Group sponsored Golf Challenge comes to an end on Saturday with a huge field expected at the posh Limuru Country Club.

At least 260 players including three each from the six clubs, which hosted this year’s series as well as the home players , will be battling it out for the fabulous overall winner’s prize which will be accompanied by beautiful crystal trophy.

The first event was held in Nanyuki on February 27.

Among the qualifiers who will be challenging the Limuru golfers include, Machakos Golf Club’s Caleb Mule, who posted an impressive 39 points to beat Cleo Makau and David Mwangangi by two points, during the Machakos leg of the series.

Also drawn is Nyali Golf and Country Club’s Joseph Oluoch who won the Coast leg with 37 points, beating long hitting George Munyao by a point.

During the sixth leg at Nakuru on October 8, Dharma Sharma posted an impressive 43 points, the highest this year, to beat Charles Mecha on countback.

The two are on the starting sheet this weekend and it will be interesting to see how they fair at Limuru.

Being at home, Limuru golfers will have the home course advantage and are expected to dominate the prize list. Besides the qualifiers and home players, the event has also attracted a big list of NMG guests as well as staff led by NMG chairman Wilfred Kiboro.

GOLFER OF THE YEAR

Meanwhile, Kenya’s leading amateurs resume their chase for the 2016 Kenya Golf Union (KGU) Golfer of The Year Award points this weekend at Eldoret Golf Club, where the nine-hole course hosts the annual Manchester Salver.

The two-day event sponsored by Medheal Group of Hospitals has attracted a field of 88 players playing off handicap 18 and below, with the draw seeded from the first round.

Those drawn include some of the national team players who represented the country in the just concluded East Africa Challenge Cup in Ethiopia led by national team captain Alfred Nandwa.

Others are Edwin Mudanyi and Robinson Owiti from Vet Lab Sports Club. Challenging them will be other leading players such as current Golfer of The Year(GOTY) leader Kenneth Bollo from Royal, GOTY champion John Karichu from Limuru and George Felix from Railways.

The home challenge will be led by KGU North Rift representative Andrew Chelogoi, Mike Kisia, Caleb Kositany and Aaron Kitur.

At the Coast, Nyali Golf and Country Club will host the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Golf tournament.

A field of 188 golfers will battle it out for the top honours. During last weekend’s Communication Authority (CA) event, Japheth Obonyo posted an impressive 40 points to claim the overall prize, beating Peter Gathuri and Allan Dainty on countback.