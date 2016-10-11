Handicap 1 Daniel Nduva wins Diani Masters

By LARRY NGALA

Nyali Golf and Country Club’s Daniel Nduva over the weekend beat national teammate Alfred Nandwa by one shot to clinch the Diani Beach Masters title at the par 72 Leisure Lodge Golf course.

The handicap one Nduva, currently the top-ranked player in the Coast region and one of the 44 single figure handicap golfers at Nyali, posted one over par 73 during the opening round to take a one-shot lead from Nandwa. However, the tough pin positions during Sunday’s second round and the strong wind, saw both players returned 11 over par 83 for Nduva to claim the “Green Jacket’’ for his first time with a total of 156.

“It was a tough round for everyone, the wind was strong and the pin positions were really tough. Some of the holes like the ninth were almost impossible to get a par,” said Kenya Railway Golf Club’s Nandwa, whose two-day total of 157 was just a shot better than home player Mitesh Kumar, who fired seven over par 79 in each round.

Aidaan Nziku was the best among the Tanzanians as he fired 77 and 82 for 159. The nett title went to Dar es Salaam Gymkhana with A. Simon on nett 152, beating Machakos Golf Club’s Larry Wambua by a shot.

Another Tanzanian, Aman Saidi was third on 153 while Leisure Lodge’s S.Wentzel finished in fourth place with 154 nett.

The ladies title went Mary Mariga of Mombasa on 156 nett, beating home player Kerry Venturini by three shots. In third place was Heidrun Hellmann on 164 nett. Taking the seniors title was former jockey Frank Morby, 83, with 201 gross while Tanzania’s G. Miseda beat Walter Odhiambo of Leisure Lodge on countback with 31 points, to win the stableford subsidiary where Manfred Deunert of Leisure also with 31 points was third.

This year’s tournament was sponsored by Prime Bank and a host of other sponsors.

At Kiambu, veteran golfer David Ndirangu clinched the club championship title after beating another veteran golfer Joseph Ndegwa 4-3 in the final match.

Before reaching the final, Ndirangu had beaten Chris Kieu 1-up, Njenga Mbugua 7-6, and Patrick Nduati 5-4 in the semi finals.

Ndegwa had won the club championship for the past 17 years.

Meanwhile in the Would-Be-Champion (B), Fred Njoroge beat David Mathenge 5-4, while Peter Waweru won the C division after beating Peter Kahuthu 7-5 in the final match.

The subsidiary title went to B.S Shah with nett 71 followed in second place by Nahashon Mburu on 72. Lucy Gachimbiri won the ladies title on 74 nett.