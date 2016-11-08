Handicap 22 Oyaro wins KPA tourney at Nyali

By LARRY NGALA

Home golfer Truphena Oyaro was at her best form at the weekend as she beat a field of over 150 players to claim the overall title during this year’s Kenya Ports Authority golf tournament at Nyali Golf Club.

Playing off handicap 22 later chopped to 21, Oyaro carded a strong eight over par 22 points at the front nine. She started the back nine by scratching the par three-10th, and made a number of double bogeys, for 17 and a total of 39 points which was still good enough to give her the overall title.

Meanwhile, Boniface Mungai beat Peter Barnard on countback with 38 points to take the men’s title. Jimmy Kingori and Peter Gathuri posted 37 and 35 to finish in third and fourth places respectively.

In the ladies section, Joyce Kamau carded 36 points to beat Wambui Warui by a point as Philip Ochola on 39 emerged the guest winner ahead of Shirley Tok on 36 and Emiho Sasaki and David Kimathi with 30 points.

Brandon Oyaro posted 38 points to top the junior list as Jean Elms on 33 was the best senior. Yobesh Oyaro finished third in the staff category with 28 behind the husband and wife Charles and Terry Odoo who carded 38 and 35 points to finish first and second respectively.

Japheth Obonyo was a distant away in fourth place with 26 points.

