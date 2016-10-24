By LARRY NGALA

Handicap 26 JeanMarie Mahero was in a class of his own at the weekend, carding 47 points which was 11 strokes better than his handicap to win the Kenyatta Cup at Ruiru Sports Club’s par-72 course.

Mahero started with two back-to-back pars, dropped a shot at the third, double-bogeyed the fourth and scratched the fifth. However three more pars and a birdie saw him in with 23 points.

He double-bogeyed three more holes at the back nine although five pars was more than he needed for a super 24 and the day’s 47 points.

“I just had an amazing day, picked up so many pars today which is very unusual for me. I think it was just my day. After the first nine, I got motivated to play better at the back nine,’’ said Mahero whose handicap was later chopped to 21.

Mahero won by three points from men’s winner Simon Gichuru who carded 22 points in each nine for 44 points to beat Daniel Kamau by three points.

Prudensio Gaitara posted 38 points to finish third. In the ladies category, Wambui Rugu fired 38 points to beat Lucy Mwangi and Teresis Wainaina on countback.

Leah Waweru (36) was the best lady guest and Moses Mburu (40) the best men’s guest. Samuel Mokaya and Henry Mwaura won the nines on 22 and 19 points. Ruiru will this weekend host the Kenya Revenue Authority golf tournament.

At Kitale Golf Club, Anthony Korir won the Kitale Diaspora tournament which attracted a field of 155 golfers. He posted a total of 40 points to win by two points from the club’s leading golfer Philip Shiharsy while Patrice Tomno on 37 was third.

The day’s best score (44 points) was posted by David Rotich who also led the guests.

WEEKEND ROUND-UP

Muthaiga; Chairman’s Prize:Mr Bhavnish Chandaria; Overall Winner Jane Babsa Nzibo 33 differential points cb Philip Ochola; Men Winner Amos Ndehi 36 cb Nina Edwin Emmanuel Njugu. Shokat Mughal 37, Lady winner Mary Maingi 37, Florence Maina 39, Espy Desouza 40.

At Karen Country Club; Chairman’s Prize: Jimmy Kimondo; Overall Winner Hugh Scott 43 points. Men Winner :Ken K. Mwangi 39, Mwangi Muthee 38 cb Chris Rwengo 38. Gross Winner Peter Wambugu 76 Gross Best Past Chairman Richard Kemoli 34pts, Lady Winner Jane Karuku 38 cb Wayua Mululu 38pts. Junior Winner Stacy Githinji 35pts; Guest Winner Dennis Maara 36pts.

At Sigona Golf Club; October Monthly Mug; Winner B M Njoroge 66 nett; N Mondo 69 cb Ravi K 69nett; Winner A div Mohit M 71, (B) M Njoroge 66, (C) Ravi K 69 nett.