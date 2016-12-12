By LARRY NGALA

Despite the tough conditions of the Machakos Golf Club course due to the rains, high handicapper David Kimanthi still managed to post 36 points to walk away with the overall title during the Chairman’s Prize at Machakos Golf Club at the weekend.

Kimanthi who was playing off handicap 27, beat handicap six James Ndunda by two points as Alex Maingi on 33 beat Dee Kivuva on countback to finish third. The ladies title went to Jane Kiiti with 32 points while the best score of the weekend was posted by Moses Karano who emerged the best guest with 37 points.

Winning the nines were J. Ngugi on 20 points and Oliver Nderitu who posted 23 points. Wilfred Mutubwa and Jackline Nduta won the longest drive contest as Anthony Kamau from Ruiru Sports Club clinched the nearest to pin prize.

At Leisure Lodge Golf Resort in South Coast, Lennart Rydberg carded 38 points to win the annual Dr. Meister Memorial golf tournament, beating Mark Hayhood by one point. Hilke Von Essen topped the ladies prize list with a score of 37 points, followed by Sabine Funk on 35 points.

Thagichu Kiiru was the guest winner with 34 points and finishing second on 32 was Florence Karimi of Nyali Golf and Country Club.

WEEKEND GOLF ROUND-UP

At Nyeri Golf Club: The Slopes golfers forum tournament; Men; Mwangi 36 cb Joshua Kinoti 36, Philip Kibiro 36, Stephen Gathara 35, Lady winner Jane Munyori 36, Mercy Mburu 33.

At Thika Sports Club: Roshan Holdings Golf Day; Men Winner; Muthee Kabando –39, Phillip Wainaina 37 cb James Wangai 37, Sponsor Supporter Winner; Paul K Waweru –37, Lady Winner; Maria Muthee 35 cb Njambi Njoroge 35, Guest Winner; G Karobia 35points.

At Muthaiga: Total Golf tournament; Overall winner Stephen Mbugua 38 cb Men Winner Joseph Kagigite, Shaun Sequera 38. Lady Winner Rose Kithu 38, Junior Michael Njenga 34. Guest Winner Saka Guchi 34pts. Staff Winner Martin Mutuma 3 5pts.

At Kiambu: Githunguri Golf Day; Winner Michael Karuga 40 points, men winner Nahashon Mburu 40 points, cb Stephen Kiaro, Francis Gichomo 39, Lady: Grace Kibe 35, Gross: Michael Ngene 78 gross, Guest winner Joseph Biriri 40, Sponsor winner Don Mwaura 40, George Kuria 37 points.