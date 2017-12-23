Handicap three Sate wins Sunset grand finale in Kisumu

By LARRY NGALA

By GAITANO PESSA

Nyanza-based handicap 13 golfer David Sate earned himself the best gift for this Christmas, beating a field of 103 to win Sunset Golfing Society grand finale at the lakeside Nyanza Golf Club’s par 70 course on Friday.

A fairly big hitter, Sate, who was in his best form, produced an excellent 40 Stableford points despite the current tough condition of the course, to emerge as the member winner of the event sponsored by Stanbic Bank and a host of others sponsors.

“Everything worked well for me, although I missed a number of pars and birdies in the process. It feels great winning the Sunset tournament against a strong field," said Sate.

His poor holes were third in the first nine and 15th where he made double bogeys. Sate rolled in three birdies on the second, seventh and 13th with five pars to add to his excellent card, beating handicap 11 Abu Omollo by three points. Omollo birdied the eighth, ninth and 14th but blew his chance of winning after picking up a triple bogey at the 18th, and having double-bogeyed the 12th and 17th earlier, to eventually settle for the second place on 37 points.

In third place was C, Oloo on 36 points while Elizabeth Akinyi led the ladies with 32 points. One of the country’s leading amateurs, Dennis Saikwa, picked up the longest drive prize after hitting over 340 yards drive at the 18th hole. Dorcas Bett took the ladies longest drive as Sate added the nearest to pin prize to his overall victory.

Leading the Sunset members, was Auditor General Edward Ouko who carded 36 points, to win by a point from Meshark Matengo, while Erick Mitema beat Sam Onyango on countback with 34 points to claim the third prize.