Huge field for KRA golf tourney

By LARRY NGALA

More by this Author

A field of 160 players drawn from various clubs will converge on the par-72 Ruiru course for the KRA golf tournament.

Club captain Martin Karanja expects more players to play this weekend through post entries, adding that the course was getting better by the day.

“Despite the dry spell, we’ve done everything possible to ensure the course remains in fine condition. We expect high scores as the course is playing short,’’ sad Karanja.

During last weekend’s Kenyatta Cup, JeanMarie Mahero produced 47 points which was a total of 11 strokes better than his handicap. His handicap was chopped to 21. If still in his best form, he may be one of the players to watch again this weekend and so will be Simon Gichuru who posted 44 points to claim the men’s prize.

Besides Mahero, Gichuru and Daniel Kamau who carded 41 points last weekend, there are other players such as Ndiga Kithae and single-figure handicap player Chris Andrea.

In the ladies section, Wambui Rugu is still hot to handle, having fired 38 points last week to lead the ladies who included Lucy Mwangi. Tee off is set for 7am for those drawn in the morning and 11am for the afternoon section.

At the same time, Nyali Golf and Country Club will host the annual Communication Authority of Kenya golf tournament.

This year, the event has attracted a huge field of 200 players. Besides golfers from Coast clubs as Leisure Lodge, Vipingo Ridge and Mombasa, players from upcountry clubs will also be battle it out for prizes reserved for CA guests.

Leading them will be Royal Nairobi Golf Club chairman Sammy Itemere who is drawn with CA chairman Ben Ngene Gituku.

while the guest list also include the long hitting Dennis Chebitwey who is the Director, Public Communications and Government Advertising Agency.

Club captain Keli Muindi, will lead a host of the club’s leading players who include Mathew Githinji, Joseph Oluoch, William Kaguta, George Munayo, Dinesh Sasan, Kim Lanxe, Gurbux Singh and Eric Nyongesa.

Save for the strong wind and tricky greens, the course is reported to be in its best condition as always.

Back in upcountry, Machakos Golf Club captain Leonard Munyao Kamba, who has served the club a total of seven years as the club captain, winds up what he said will be his last time as the club captain.

Over 150 players were drawn for the Captain’s Prize being sponsored by General Motors. Kamba said though the course is currently experiencing a dry spell, efforts have been made to make sure that players enjoy a fine round of golf.