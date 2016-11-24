Huge field for Kiambu golf tournament

By LARRY NGALA

More by this Author

A huge field will battle it out for the Captain’s Prize this weekend at the par-72 Kiambu Golf Club course following last weekend’s colourful chairman’s Prize golf tournament.

A field of 160 will compete for the overall title in addition to a number of prizes in the tournament. Club captain Njenga Mbugua is still accepting post-entries, so the field could be more than 160 players.

The Chairman’s prize saw Mwangi Ngibuini beat Onesmus Gathara on countback with a two-day total of 71 points to claim the overall prize. The two will be in action again this weekend and so will be Michael Ngene, who finished third and John Ngure who clinched the gross title.

TOUGH CHALLENGE

“Tigers from the slopes of Mount Kenya” namely Fredrick Njagi, David Nyaga, Lawrence Njue and Paul Kaumbutho found the going tough last weekend where only Njagi featured in the prize list and it may be their turn this weekend.

The tournament is sponsored Alexander Forbes, Gras Savoye, CBA, G. Githere, Aberdare Engineering, C.N. Nduati, G.W. Kuria among others.

At Royal Nairobi, more than 200 players are drawn in Friday’s first round of the Captain’s (Peter Serem) Prize sponsored by Glenlivet and Rift Valley Leather. Club captain Peter Serem says the course is in a better condition than it was during the chairman’s prize two weeks ago.

“We are likely to have better scores this time round if it does not rain. The course has recovered well,” said Serem. Other Captains tournaments will take place at Railway and Windsor.

Meanwhile, 100 golfers are set to tackle the nine-hole Eldoret Golf Club course on Saturday during the AAR Corporate Golf Challenge. Youngsters who will line up alongside with their seniors include 14-year-old Rishab Sagoo, Aman Gujral (15), and Sahil Aggarwal (16).

The seniors will include Andrew Chelogoi, Vandeep Sagoo and Moses Tanui, all single-figure handicap golfers. AAR Insurance Kenya Managing Director Caroline Munene hopes to see the golf challenge become a full series that will visit clubs across the country early next year.

"Our decision to sponsor golf is in line with our wellness campaign that seeks to encourage individuals to take control of their health and wellbeing by embracing all pillars of wellness including physical, occupational, intellectual, social, emotional and spiritual wellness," said Munene.