Huge field to challenge for Royal honours

By LARRY NGALA

More by this Author

A record field of more than 200 golfers is expected in this year’s Royal Nairobi Golf Club Chairman’s Prize tournament set for Friday and Saturday.

Outgoing chairman Sammy Itemere who is also the Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Communications and Technology, said on Tuesday that this year’s event will be different from the past events.

“Besides being the highlight of my term of office, Royal Nairobi Golf Club is celebrating 110 years of its existence, making the real home of golf in Kenya. We have therefore expanded the Chairman’s Prize to include a caddies competition, a pro event and the official opening of the re-improved club-house,’’ said Itemere.

CADDIES COMPETITION

Speaking at the club before receiving sponsorship cheques from various sponsors led by Communication Authority of Kenya (CA), Itemere said the caddies competition took place on Monday while the pros are joining club members in Wednesday's club-nite.

The pros are playing for a prize purse of Sh100,000. The main event (Chairman’s Prize) for club members and guests of the chairman and sponsors will take place on Friday and Saturday. The new-look club-house will be opened on Friday evening after the first round.

Besides CA who presented a cheque of Sh2 million through the chairman Ben Ngene Gituku, Huawei, DSTV and Jamii Telkom each gave Sh1 million. Four other sponsors - Nation Media Group, Kenya Civil Aviation Authority, Kenya Broadcasting Corporation and Posta gave Sh500,000 each. Itemere said part of the proceeds from the tournament will be used to support a caddies project at the club.

Gituku said the sponsorship was part of Communication Authority’s effort in supporting golf. “We are delighted to be part of the sponsorship for the Chairman’s Prize. Golf, like many other sports, requires support, that is why we have been sponsoring tournaments in various parts of the country’’ said Gituku.

MultiChoice Kenya’s corporate communications manager, Philip Wahome, said his company’s sponsorship was in addition to other services they would offer during the event.

MultiChoice will also give 100 GOtv decoders to Royal Nairobi Golf Club for the caddies event.

KCAA chairman Samuel Poghisio called on the other companies to continue supporting the game of golf beyond the chairman’s prize.

“This club among others in the country requires some support. I am therefore calling you to extend your support even when Itemere is no longer the chairman’’.