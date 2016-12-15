KGU, Frontiers sign sport advisory pact

Thursday December 15 2016

KGU chairman Muchau Githiaka (left) and Aggrey Wabulwenyi general manager Frontiers Sport East Africa exchange documents at Muthaiga on December 15, 2016. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU |

In Summary

  • The Kenya Golf Union (KGU) on Thursday became the latest sporting body in the country to sign a sport advisory partnership agreement with Frontiers Sport East Africa.
  • The partnership is expected to assist KGU and its affiliates carry out their mandate of developing the sport in the country.
By LARRY NGALA
The Kenya Golf Union (KGU) on Thursday became the latest sporting body in the country to sign a sport advisory partnership agreement with Frontiers Sport East Africa.

The partnership is expected to assist KGU and its affiliates carry out their mandate of developing the sport in the country.

KGU and Frontiers are working on partnership parameters to extend support to the wider programmes of the union within its mandate.

Speaking during the announcement at Muthaiga Golf Club on Thursday, KGU chairman Muchau Githiaka said the union has in the past two months looked at the role sports play in the community.

“We are pleased that through this partnership, we would not only align our commercial packaging of the game but also allow us to transform our overall strategy by inviting corporates, institutions, government agencies and like minded organizations’’ said Githiaka.