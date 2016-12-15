KGU, Frontiers sign sport advisory pact

By LARRY NGALA

The Kenya Golf Union (KGU) on Thursday became the latest sporting body in the country to sign a sport advisory partnership agreement with Frontiers Sport East Africa.

The partnership is expected to assist KGU and its affiliates carry out their mandate of developing the sport in the country.

KGU and Frontiers are working on partnership parameters to extend support to the wider programmes of the union within its mandate.

Speaking during the announcement at Muthaiga Golf Club on Thursday, KGU chairman Muchau Githiaka said the union has in the past two months looked at the role sports play in the community.