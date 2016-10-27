Kenya Golf Federation registered after long wait

By LARRY NGALA

Kenya Golf Federation (KGF) has finally been issued with an interim certificate of registration.

KGF president Paul Rwambo recently said in Nairobi his committee is happy because the federation can now carry out its mandate.

“We could not carry out our mandate as we were not registered by the Registrar of Sports as required by the Sports Act No 25 of 2013,” said Rwambo.

“We are happy to announce that KGF has complied with the requirements of Sports Act,” he added.

The federation is a non-profit voluntary national organisation that was established to act as the governing body for golf in Kenya and to co-operate with the International Golf Federation and other international golf associations.

The federation is expected to act as Kenya’s representative in international affairs and to affiliate to, and carry out functions delegated to it by the International Golf Federation, and other relevant bodies.

It will work with the National Olympic Committee of Kenya, Sports Kenya, the National Sports Fund Board of Trustees, the Kenya Academy of Sports, the Sports Disputes Tribunal.

It will as maintain an anti-doping policy in line with the Sports Act; arbitrate in golf matters, ensure Kenya Golf Union, Kenya Ladies Golf Union and The Professional Golfers of Kenya follow specific criteria for selection of teams to represent Kenya within the country and abroad.