Union boss pleads for golf courses in all 47 counties

Kenya Golf Union chairman Richard Wanjalla wants to see golf being played in all the 47 counties in the country.

Wanjalla said during the weekend that he had contacted some of the county governors trying to convince them to set aside land for the construction of at least nine-hole golf courses.

“We certainly can not develop the game only in Nairobi, Mombasa and other few places in the country," said Wanjalla.

Speaking at Machakos Golf Club during the weekend’s “King of The Course" golf tournament, Wanjalla said though the country will soon have the golf academy or ‘School of Golf Excellence’ at Lenana School, there was need to spread the game to every corner of the country like other sports.

He said Nyali, among other clubs in the country, had taken the leading role of producing top amateur golfers through its junior programmes.

GOLF SCHOOL

“Today we have players such as Daniel Nduva who is in a golf school in South Africa and who is currently the national amateur champion. Nduva started golf as young boy courtesy of the Nyali junior programme,”’ said the KGU boss.

He paid tribute to the Malawi-based Kenyan golfer Kimanzi Muthengi for his effort in promoting the “King of The Course’’ event which is in its fifth year.

Muthengi, a former captain of Machakos, started the event and has been instrumental in getting sponsorship over the past five years.