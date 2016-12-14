Kenya Open returns to Muthaiga Golf Club

By LARRY NGALA

The annual Barclays Kenya Open golf championship which has been staged at Karen Country Club in the past five years will return to its original home of Muthaiga Golf Club next year.

Currently the oldest and most popular European Challenge Tour event globally, the Barclays Kenya Open was last held at the par-71 Muthaiga course in 2012. The tournament was meant to alternate between the two 18-hole courses every three years.

Speaking during the launch of next year’s tournament at Muthaiga, yesterday, Kenya Open Golf Limited Chairman Peter Kanyago said prize money for next year’s events remains Sh23.76 million (220,000 euros), with the overall winner taking home Sh3.456 million (32,000 euros).

Kanyago said next year’s championship will take place from March 23 to 26 with the event’s curtain-riser, the Pro-Am set for March 22 at the same venue.

As usual, a field of 156 players including 26 local professionals will take place in the event which was started in 1967.

“We are most delighted that Barclays Bank has continued supporting the event with next year being the second year in their additional three year sponsorship,’’ said Kanyago.

Early this year, Barclays Bank of Kenya extended its initial sponsorship of five years with an extra three years running up to 2018, making Barclays Bank the longest serving title sponsor of the event.

Speaking before presenting next year’s sponsorship cheque of Sh50 million, Barclays Bank Managing Director Jeremy Awori said the sponsorship illustrates the bank’s commitment to the growth golf in the country.