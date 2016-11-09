Kenya in second place at Long Drive Golf Team Championship

By LARRY NGALA

Kenya’s long drive team was on Tuesday placed second, just behind hosts Canada after the close of round one in this year’s Long Drive Golf Team Championship in Manzanillo.

The five Kenyan big hitters fired a total of 1513 yards, 11 yards behind the leaders.

Leading the Kenyans as expected, was Sigona Golf Club’s Ajay Matharu, who hit a total of 342 yards, followed by team captain James Kamenchu of Railway on 316 yards.

Golf Park based professional, Jacob Okello produced 305 yards as Kevin Mabele of Kenya Air Force was next on 294 yards. The only lady in the team Joyce Wanjiru fired to 256 yards to bring the total yardage to 1513 yards.

An International select side was in third place on 1323 yards and Canada’s second team was fourth on 1276.

A total of nine teams are participating in this year’s championship where Kenya is taking part for the second time.

Canada, one of the leading nations in Long Drive, has entered a total of four teams.

The second round which usually features the double knockout continues on Wednesday, where Kenya, was set to meet Canada 3, while USA two was taking on Canada 4.

The two International sides were battling it out while Canada 2 was pitted against USA 1.

Canada 1 awaits the winner of the match between USA 2 and Canada 3.

Kenyan-born Fareen Samji is featuring in both Canada 1 and 2. Meanwhile, Machakos Golf Club, the only golf club in the whole of the former Eastern province, has a new captain.

Musembi Katuku was elected unopposed during last week’s election held at Machakos Golf Club.

The handicap 20 Katuku previously served as vice-captain.

He will be assisted by Josphat Mboya, who was also elected unopposed. Outgoing captain, Leonard Munyao Kamba, who has served as captain three times, did not seek re-election.