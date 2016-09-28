Kenya left licking wounds in Mexico

Kenya’s team of Bo Ciera, Sujan Shah and Neer Chandaria finished 63rd out of 71 countries in the 30th edition of the World Amateur Golf Championship (Eisenhower Trophy) in Mexico.

The performance was worse than during the 2010 championship in Argentina, where the Kenya team led by Davis Njoka and current Kibwezi West MP Patrick Musimba finished 49th.

In the 2010 championship which was reduced to 54 holes due to bad weather, Kenya’s team of Boniface Simwa, Collins Omondi and Stefan Andersen shot a total of 466 gross to finish 49th out of 69 countries.

In this year’s championship held at Liberosta Playa Paraiso and Mayakoba El Camaleon golf Clubs in Riviera Maya Mexico, Sujan, who is also the Kenya Amateur Matchplay champion, shot 80, 75, 84 and 81 and the team captain Ciera carded 78, 83, 83, 78. Chandaria fired 81, 80, 82 and 84 for a total of 637. These were poor scores for scratch players who should be as good as the pros.

EAST AFRICA CHALLENGE CUP

Meanwhile, Australia completed a four rounds total of 38 under par 534 to beat second-placed England by 19 shots. Australia’s top player, Davis Cameroon, also claimed the individual title with a score of 17 under par 269 followed in his compatriot Luck Curtis in second place on 15 under par 271.

Besides Kenya, other African countries which participated in the event were South Africa which finished in 31st, followed by Zimbabwe in 34th. Others were Egypt and Mauritius all of which finished well above Kenya.

Back home, the Kenya Golf Union has Kenya organised a 54-hole qualifying event at the Thika Greens from October 3 to select a team for this year’s East Africa Challenge Cup in Addis Ababa from October 25.