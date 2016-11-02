Kenyan golfers ready for International Long Drive Challenge
Kenya’s long-golf hitters are all set to fly out this weekend to Manzanillo, Mexico for this year’s International Long Drive Challenge.
The team of five- four men and one lady was unveiled on Tuesday evening by Total Golf Solutionz, which was mandated by the Kenya Golf Union (KGU) to organise and manage Kenya’s Long Drive Team until 2018.
Kenya will take part in the international competition for the second time. Last year, Kenya finished fifth overall out of 12 countries after eliminating Team USA White and hosts Mexico.
The players in this year’s team, which qualified during the last qualifying event at Sigona Golf Club in September, include for the second time, Sigona’s Ajay Matharu, Railway’s James Kamenchu (captain), Kenya Air Force’s Kevin Mabele (pro), Jacob Okello from Golf Park (Pro), who qualified for the senior category, and Kiambu’s Golf Club’s Joyce Wanjiru.
The handicap six Matharu holds Kenya’s long drive record of 397 yards set during this year’s Tannahill Shield at Royal.
He is also the most experienced player having participated in this year’s Long Drive European Tour in Hungary in July, where he finished third and in Slovenia where he was placed second.
The handicap four Wanjiru and Kamenchu will be representing the country for the first time.
Kamenchu was in this year’s Kenya Railways Golf Club’s Tannahill Shield team, while Wanjiru is a member of the National Ladies team.
Since September, the team has been practising under Anokh Jai of Total Golf Solutionz, who will also be leading the team to Mexico.
The team is once again being sponsored by Diamond Trust Bank and the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Arts, which has offered the players return air tickets.