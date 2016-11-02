Kenyan golfers ready for International Long Drive Challenge

The team of five- four men and one lady was unveiled on Tuesday evening by Total Golf Solutionz, which was mandated by the Kenya Golf Union (KGU) to organise and manage Kenya’s Long Drive Team until 2018.

Kenya is participating in the international competition for the second time. Last year, Kenya finished fifth overall out of 12 countries after eliminating Team USA White and hosts Mexico.

The handicap six Matharu holds Kenya’s long drive record of 397 yards set during this year’s Tannahill Shield at Royal.