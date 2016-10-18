Kenyans eye glory in East African Cup

By LARRY NGALA

Kenya Golf Union (KGU) on Tuesday released the names of the national team for this year’s East African Challenge Cup scheduled for next week in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

In a press statement, KGU chairman Muchau Githiaka said besides the six players who qualified during a 54-hole national qualifying event, the union had included two juniors, Agil Is-Haq of Nyali Golf and Country Club Mombasa and Muthaiga’s Mutahi Kibugu, who was given a wild card.

“These players were selected on the strength of their performance during the trials, and I have no doubt that we are taking a strong team to Ethiopia,” said Githiaka.

Agil Is-Haq was named because he is the leading junior golfer in the country. The six who qualified during the trials are Alfred Nandwa (Railways Golf Club), Daniel Nduva (Nyali), John Lejirma (Golf Park), Edwin Mudanyi (Vet Labs), Simon Njogu (Great Rift Valley Resort) and Robinson Owiti (Vet Lab).

QUALIFYING EVENT

They finished in that order during the qualifying event held at Thika Greens Golf resort where Nandwa fired rounds of 71, 68 and 73 to win the competition with a total of 212 gross. A number of the country’s top amateurs such as Kenneth Bollo, Sujan Shah and John Karichu failed to make the cut.

The eight players for the Challenge Cup are expected to fly out on Monday morning for Addis Ababa ready for the championship where they will be battling it out with defending champions Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda and hosts Ethiopia.

Leading the team to Ethiopia will be KGU chairman Githiaka, his deputy Richard Wanjalla and national coach Brian Njoroge.

Meanwhile, all the players will participate in this weekend’s 72-Kenya Amateur Strokeplay Championship at Thika Sports Club, an event which they will use as a final build-up.

This is the first time, Ethiopia is hosting the East Africa Challenge Cup which started in 1999 in Tanzania. Kenya, has won the Cup 12 times.