Kiambu hosts end-of-year tourney

A number of prizes, among them sheep and goats, will be at stake during Wazee Hukumbuka golf tournament at the nine-hole Kiambu Golf Club course this weekend.

The end-of-year tournament marks its 28th edition since it was started by Rosemary Wambui who in 1989 became the first lady in Kenya to chair a golf club when she was elected at Kiambu.

Wambui has been sponsoring the event yearly in addition to Rosemary Perpetual trophy. Wazee Hukumbuka is a competitive end-of-year tournament held at Kiambu and has attracted a big field from Kiambu and other clubs in the country.

“The live goats and sheep will be awarded to winners of various categories, and tall golfers have a chance to win and celebrate with their families during Christmas,’’ said Kiambu’s new captain Pius Muoria, who has taken over from the retiring Sammy Muriu who now takes over the role of the club’s vice chairman.

Competitors in different age groups will win prizes, and Muoria has said this will encourage both young and veteran golfers to compete to win.

Muoria said the course was in perfect condition and competitors will be treated to lots of entertainment after the tournament.

“We are still welcoming more players through post-entries, particularly club members who had not registered their names at the time the draw was being done,’’ said the captain.

Among the players drawn include veteran David Ndirangu who will be in the flight of Royal Media chairman S.K.Macharia, while other leading players will include Larry Njue, John Ngure, David Nyaga, Paul Kaumbutho, and out going chairman Njeru Njagi.

It is also a busy weekend at Muthaiga Golf Club where club chairman Anthony Monyo will host a two-day Chairman’s prize which has attracted a huge entry of over 200 golfers, including guests of the chairman.

Meanwhile, fresh from hosting last weekend’s captain’s prize, Royal Nairobi Golf Club course will host the Stanbic golf tournament which has equally attracted a big entry, while Ruiru Sports club will be staging the club championship being sponsored by Safaricom.