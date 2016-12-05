The ladies’ first prize went to Mariah Muthee on 32 points, one better than Agnes Kuria. Samuel C Muiruri on 31 was the best executive member and the sponsors were represented by Moses Gatonye on 30 points.

Playing off handicap 13, Kithae who was the captain at Thika in 2010, beat a big field of 215 golfers in the event where only 16 players managed to play 30 points and better.

Former Thika Sports Club captain Ndiga Kithae managed to overcome the tough pin position during the Chairman’s Prize golf tournament at the weekend, to clinch the overall winner’s prize.

By LARRY NGALA

“The pins were tight but I had an excellent short game with a combination of good chipping and putting’’ said Kithae, who carded an impressive 23 points in the first nine and 14 at the back nine for a total of 37 points.

“I avoided driving long since the rough was so deep hence had to remain on course’’ added Kithae, who beat the men's winner Stanley Mugwe by four points, as Njuguna Thuo on 32 took the runners up prize in the men’s section after beating Walsh Irungu on coutback.

The ladies’ first prize went to Mariah Muthee on 32 points, one better than Agnes Kuria. Samuel C Muiruri on 31 was the best executive member and the sponsors were represented by Moses Gatonye on 30 points.

F N Njuguna emerged the best guest with 35 as Maina Ruo (20) and David Matano (19) won the nines. The tournament was sponsored by Kenya Forest Service and a host of other sponsors.

At Sigona, Jimmy Ndenderu won the Chairman’s prize with a differential of 31 points (69-38), winning ahead of Aarnav Hindocha on 32, who edged Palu Dhanani 32 (68-39) on countback.

The ladies prize went to Pauline Karanja on 33 points. At Kenya Railway Golf Club, Catherine Mburugu won the Lady Captain’s (Joyce Gikunda) Prize with a score of 31 points following a countback with Elizabeth Ngaruiya finishing second.

Gakumo Karanja was the men’s winner with an impressive 40 points, winning ahead of Kennedy Ngumbau on 37 points.

Patricia Ngina was the best lady guest on 32 points and the men’s guest winner was John Maingi on 29 points while Ngugi Njuguna was the senior winner on 34 points.

At Vet Lab, Rohit Shah emerged the overall winner in the Captain’s Prize with a score of 39 differential points, followed by Cleophas Makau on 41 while James Ndiritu was third on 42 points after beating Steve D’Souza on countback.

Mathew Omondi was the pro winner with 73 gross, beating local pro Nelson Simwa by two shots as John Wangai on 76 was third.

Summerised weekend golf round-up

At Karen: Hemingways Collection Monthly Mug; Gross: Clive Davis 77 gross, (A) div: Peter Kanyago 37 pts, cb Peter Waweru: Nines: Owino Ayodo 20, Tom Mulwa 20, (B) Vincent Rague 41, Lawrence Kiambi 40, Nines; Jeremy Pike 22, Isaac Githuthu 21. (C) Cephas Osoro 39 cb David Obulutsa 39, Nines: Njuguna Munyambu 22, Thuo Waiganjo 20.

At Muthaiga: Peter Githua Foundation: Overall Winner Denis Muriithi 41pts, Men Winner Mahesh Mavji 39, Victor Maina 38, Maurice K’Anjejo 36, Lady WinnerRose Kigwe 38pts. At Kiambu; Gachie/ Muchoki Golf Day; Winner (A) Njenga Mbugua 72 nett, (B) Solomon Mugwe 71, (C) Douglas Mwaura 73. Lady winner Jane Njoroge 73 nett.