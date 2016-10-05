Leading golfers line up for Diani Masters

Some of East Africa’s leading amateur golfers will head to Leisure Lodge Golf Resort for this year’s Diani Beach Masters golf tournament.

The 36-hole medal event, formerly a Pro-Am and Golfer of The Year tournament, is marking its 17th year this weekend with a field of 200 players drawn from various clubs in Kenya and Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club in Tanzania.

Club captain Arty Round-Turner said that although the championship is no longer a Pro-Am event, it has remained popular with players from across the region.

“Tanzanians have always supported the tournament, and we are glad this year, a big number of players have confirmed their participation,” said Round-Turner.

Prizes will be awarded for the best four gross over 36 holes, four best nett, three for ladies, and one each for senior and junior players.

There will also be prizes for the Sunday stableford subsidiary for those who would not have made the cut after the first round where it is the top 40 players who will vie for the “Green Jacket’’.

Action begins with tomorrow’s longest drive contest, which will be followed by a cocktail party. Leading the field will be one of Kenya’s top amateurs Robinson Owiti of Vet Lab, who posted level par 72 and six over par 78 to claim the 2015 title.

To take the plus one handicap Owiti will be Leisure Lodge’s very own Mitesh Kumar (4), Amos Kamau (2), Scott Carruthers (7), Mombasa’s Eric Nyongesa(7) and the Tanzanians, who have won the event twice before.

Their line-up include Dar Gymkhana’s handicap two Victor Joseph, Aidaan Nziku (4), Salim Sherriff (3) and Aman Said. The course, according to club manager John Davis, who is also the resident professional, is in great condition though he said the greens are likely to be very quick.

“We’ve managed to get some machinery for the course thanks to our resident manager Martin Mburugu, who is very keen to see Leisure become as active as it was previously, particularly the Diani Masters,” said Davis.