Limuru Club’s Karichu bags Uhuru Shield

By LARRY NGALA

Limuru Country Club’s John Karichu beat Golf Park’s John Lejirimah by a shot to claim the 2016 Uhuru Shield golf title at the par 72 Royal Nairobi Golf Club course on Sunday.

Karichu, who is also the Golfer Of The Year (Goty) defending champion, carded a final round score of three over par 75, his second in the tournament, for a total of 10 over par 226 gross.

Karichu had birdied the seventh hole in the outward nine where he also bogeyed the fourth, sixth and eighth and later on at the 10th and 16th, with only a birdie at the 15th.

PERFORMED WELL

At Royal, Lijirmah fired two over par 74 in the final round to combine with 81 and 72 for 227. He however picked up the runners-up prize after beating Vet Lab’s Edwin Mudanyi and Nyali’s Daniel Nduva who was also on course for victory until he bogeyed the last hole (18th) after over shooting the greens.

He took the first round gross on 72 and Railway’s Samuel Njoroge and home player Kevin Juma won the second and third rounds gross with 73 and 74 respectively.