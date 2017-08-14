Malonza wins Amerucans tourney

By LARRY NGALA

Eric Malonza hit four doubles and five single bogeys but still went on to emerge as the overall winner of the colourful Amerucans Golf tournament at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course over the weekend.

Starting with a par at the downhill par four-first hole, the handicap 13 Malonza’s problems begun after picking up a bogey at the second hole. He followed that with two back to back doubles, picked one more at the fifth, then parred the sixth and seventh only to win up the nine with two successive bogeys.

At the back nine, Malonza dropped shots at the 10th and 11th and two at the 12th, though a birdie at the 17th saw him complete the day with 37 points to beat men winner Eddy Ouko on countback.

The day however, belonged to the 13 -year-old Njoroge Kibugu, who fired an impressive four over par 75 gross for an excellent 41 points. This saw managed to win him the junior title.

He made two birdies for the day, the first one coming at the third hole and later on at the 17th.

However, two double bogeys at the sixth and 14th as well as two single ones at the second and eighth denied him a possible clean round for the day.

Meanwhile, Patrick Mokaya finished second in the men’s section with 36 points after beating veteran lawyer Onesmus Githinji on countback. In the ladies section, Olive Njagi carded 34 points, while David Farrar, one of the best golfers Kenya has ever produced, clinched the seniors title with 32 points.

Thika Sports Club’s Ben Mugambi playing off handicap 11, carded 39 points to lead the guests. His round included two birdies at the fourth and 16th in addition to six pars. He won by seven points from the long hitting James Kamenchu of Railway Golf Club, while Irene Auma on 34 was the best lady guest.

Of the sponsors, Julius Mutethia carded 35 points to win by two from Gitonga Arithi, while Ben Mukethia was third on 31 points. Winning the nines during the event which brought together over 100 Ameru golfers in addition to 150 Muthaiga members, were Allan Hicks and Walter Mungai with 21 and 25 points each.

In the subsidiary event, Francis Mwaura and Mercy Wambugu won the longest drive contest and James Kamenchu was the nearest player to the pin.

Summarised weekend golf results;

At Thika Sports Club; Ladies Medal; Silver Winner; Judy Waihenya 70 Nett , 2nd Betty Mutua 73. Bronze Winner; Mercy Meru 67, 2nd Ann Mukiri 69, Men Winner; Julius Kibe 66, 2nd John Meru 69 nett.

At Sigona Golf Club; Kates Apartments; Overall winner Sachin Chandaria 43 pts, Men winner Ajay Matharu 42, Deep Shah 41, Duncan Mwaniki 40pts; lady winner Zippy Wachira 39, Esther Ngigi 36. Guest winner R Barua 40, junior winner Y Assaria 38. Nines Sundip Chotai (22), David Mukuria (21) pts.