Moses Tanui golf shelved

By LARRY NGALA

The Moses Tanui Trophy tournament, an inter-regional golf championship, which had been set for December 7- 10 at Eldoret Golf Club has been postponed to April next year.

Junior Golf Foundation President Gitonga Kabera said in a statement on Thursday that some regions such as Nairobi and Mombasa were having difficulties in raising teams because the juniors are sitting their end of year exams.

The trophy was donated by former Boston Marathon champion Moses Tanui.

Meanwhile, Kim Nderitu carded 36 points to win the Lady Captain’s Prize by one point from men winner Joseph Gachomba at Thika Sports Club during the weekend.

Betty Ndenderu won the ladies first prize on 33 points.

Summarised golf scores:

At Railway: Club Championship; Winner Alfred Nandwa 70, 74 (144) gross, Samuel Njoroge 148, George Felix 154. Overall nett James Mugo 144, Frank Ombira 145, Gerald Gakima 147 nett.

At Nyeri: Mary Mungai golf tournament; Overall Winner; Ephantus Mate 37 points, Men Winner; G. Muraguri 36 cb Jacob Kamere. Lady winner Jane Munyori 31. Peter Mwangi 78 gross. Sponsor’s guest winner Simon Maina 33 points cb F.M. Kaharuka. Guest winner Anthony Mwaura 33.