By LARRY NGALA

More by this Author

Muthaiga Golf Club’s Mutahi Kibugu clinched the overall title during this year’s Junior Strokeplay Golf Championship which ended at the par 72 Royal Nairobi Golf Club on Thursday.

The handicap two Mutahi, who is a member of both the junior and senior national teams, fired a final round four over par 76 for a total of 233 gross to become Kenya’s top junior golfer.

As usual, the event was divided into several categories which included the 16 to 18 years category where Nyali Golf and Country Club’s Agil Is-Haq carded rounds of 80, 80 and 77 for a total of 237 gross.

He beat Zubair Khan by two shots. The other category involved girls where Faith Ontune from Golf Park carded nett 205 made up of 75, 67 and 63.

In the 14-15 years category, Taimur Malik posted a total of 249 gross made up of 80, 84 and 85 to win ahead of Royal Nairobi’s Ikinu Wambugu on 266 gross.

ZUROVAC WINS TITLE

Leading in the 13 years and under category was Vet Lab Sports Club’s Leo Zurovac, who posted a total of 259 gross. Zurovac started well with a round of 82 followed by the last two rounds of 87 and 90.

In second place was Channele Wangari with a score of 264 gross.

This year the event attracted players from most of the clubs in the country though once again the boys out-numbered the girls.

The 2017 Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) season winds up with the second strokeplay championship at the scenic Sigona Golf Club course from Monday where a field of 33 juniors will once again be battling it out for the title.

This is where the top junior player (boy) and girl will be awarded the JGF top player of the year during the prize giving ceremony.

Those drawn at Sigona include Mutahi Kibugu, who will be challenged by among others, home player Adam Tayebjee, Nyali’s Agil Is-Haq, Zubair Khan, Simon Ngugi, Ikinu Wambugu and Zurovac among others.