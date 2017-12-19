By LARRY NGALA

As expected, Muthaiga Golf Club’s Mutahi Kibugu has been voted the best junior golf for the year 2017 in Kenya.

The announcement was made during the Junior Golf Foundation’s annual Gala awards after the last Junior Strokeplay championship at Sigona Golf Club Tuesday.

The Junior golf Order Of Merit is calculated on best 10 rounds in 12 months moving average. While Kibugu won the boy of the year title, the top girl golfer of the year was Ashley Awuor from the Rose Naliaka Academy at Golf Park.

Emerging the best boy player of the year among players aged between 16 to 18 years, was Nyali Golf and Country Club’s Agil Is-Haq, while Muthaiga’s Kellie Gachaga was voted the best girl player in the 16-18 category.

Both Gachaga and Ashley Awuor were in Kenya’s team during this year’s All Africa Junior Golf Championship held at Royal Harare Golf Club in Zimbabwe and so was Kibugu in the boys team. Clinching the 14 to 15 Boy of the Year title was Malik Taimur while the girl’s title went to Vet Lab’s Chantelle Wangari.

As expected, Vet Lab’s Leo Zurovac, a rising star who has already won several events at his home club, won the 13 years and under boys’ golfer of the year.

Celina Patel claimed the girls’ title.

The awards ceremony, which was attended by JGF and Kenya Golf Union officials, followed the 54-hole Sigona Junior Strokeplay tournament where Kibugu carded a total of 230 gross to wind up the season in great style.

He shot 79 gross in Tuesday's final round, having posted 73 and 78 on Monday. Chantelle Wangari took the overall nett title with an impressive score of 213 nett which included an excellent 67 nett in the first round.

The 16 to 18 years gross title went to Muthaiga’s Sean Nganga with a total of 237 gross, beating Agil Is-Haq by two shots.

The 14-15 gross title remained at Sigona with Adam Tayebjee who carded a total of 246 gross.

The girls title in that category went to Ashley Awuor with 253 gross while Vet Lab’s Leo Zurovac won the 13 years and under title with a score of 254 gross, well ahead of Marvin Nganga of Muthaiga on 268 gross.